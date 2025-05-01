Problem 3
Calculate the nuclear diameters of (a) ⁴He, (b) ⁵⁶Fe, and (c) ²³⁸U.
Problem 5
Which stable nuclei have a diameter of 7.46 fm?
Problem 10
Calculate (in MeV) the total binding energy and the binding energy per nucleon for ¹²⁹I and for ¹²⁹Xe.
Problem 15
Use the potential-energy diagram in Figure 42.8 to estimate the ratio of the gravitational potential energy to the nuclear potential energy for two neutrons separated by 1.0 fm.
Problem 17a
Draw energy-level diagrams, similar to Figure 42.11, for all A = 14 nuclei listed in Appendix C. Show all the occupied neutron and proton levels.
Problem 19b
A Geiger counter is used to measure the decay of a radioactive isotope produced in a nuclear reactor. Initially, when the sample is first removed from the reactor, the Geiger counter registers 15,000 decays/s. 15 h later the count is down to 5500 decays/s. At what time after the sample's removal from the reactor is the count 1200 decays/s?
Problem 21
A sample of 1.0 x 1010 atoms that decay by alpha emission has a half-life of 100 min. How many alpha particles are emitted between t = 50 min and t = 200 min?
Problem 25
The radioactive isotope 230Th has a density of 11,700 kg/m3 and a half-life of 75,000 yr. What is the radius of a 230Th sphere that has an activity of 1.0 Ci?
Problem 26c
Identify the unknown isotope in the following decays.
Problem 27c
Identify the unknown isotope in the following decays.
Problem 28c
For those that are not stable, identify both the decay mode and the daughter nucleus.
Problem 30
An unstable nucleus undergoes alpha decay with the release of 5.52 MeV of energy. The combined mass of the parent and daughter nuclei is 452 u. What was the mass number of the parent nucleus?
Problem 33
What is the total energy (in MeV) released in the beta-minus decay of ³H?
Problem 35
The doctors planning a radiation therapy treatment have determined that a 100 g tumor needs to receive 0.20 J of gamma radiation. What is the dose in grays?
Problem 38
A 50 kg laboratory worker is exposed to 20 mJ of beta radiation. What is the dose equivalent in mrem?
Problem 40
Particle accelerators fire protons at target nuclei so that investigators can study the nuclear reactions that occur. In one experiment, the proton needs to have 20 MeV of kinetic energy as it impacts a 207Pb nucleus. With what initial kinetic energy (in MeV) must the proton be fired toward the lead target? Assume the nucleus stays at rest. Hint: The proton is not a point particle.
Problem 43a
You learned in Chapter 41 that the binding energy of the electron in a hydrogen atom is 13.6 eV. By how much does the mass decrease when a hydrogen atom is formed from a proton and an electron? Give your answer both in atomic mass units and as a percentage of the mass of the hydrogen atom.
Problem 44
Use the graph of binding energy to estimate the total energy released if three ⁴He nuclei fuse together to form a ¹²C nucleus.
Problem 47
What energy (in MeV) alpha particle has a de Broglie wavelength equal to the diameter of a ²³⁸U nucleus?
Problem 49
What is the age in years of a bone in which the ¹⁴C/¹²C ratio is measured to be 1.65 x 10⁻¹³?
Problem 54
The radium isotope ²²³Ra, an alpha emitter, has a half-life of 11.43 days. You happen to have a 1.0 g cube of ²²³Ra, so you decide to use it to boil water for tea. You fill a well-insulated container with 100 mL of water at 18℃ and drop in the cube of radium. How long will it take the water to boil?
Problem 56
A sample contains radioactive atoms of two types, A and B. Initially there are five times as many A atoms as there are B atoms. Two hours later, the numbers of the two atoms are equal. The half-life of A is 0.50 hour. What is the half-life of B?
Problem 59
There is evidence that low-energy x rays have an RBE slightly greater than 1. Suppose that 10 keV photons with an RBE of 1.2 are used to make a chest x ray. A 60 kg person receives a 0.30 mSv dose from a chest x ray that exposes 25% of the patient's body. How many x ray photons are absorbed in the patient's body?
Problem 63
All the very heavy atoms found in the earth were created long ago by nuclear fusion reactions in a supernova, an exploding star. The debris spewed out by the supernova later coalesced into the gases from which the sun and the planets of our solar system were formed. Nuclear physics suggests that the uranium isotopes ²³⁵U and ²³⁸U should have been created in roughly equal numbers. Today, 99.28% of uranium is ²³⁸U and only 0.72% is ²³⁵U. How long ago did the supernova occur?
Problem 66a
It might seem strange that in beta decay the positive proton, which is repelled by the positive nucleus, remains in the nucleus while the negative electron, which is attracted to the nucleus, is ejected. To understand beta decay, let's analyze the decay of a free neutron that is at rest in the laboratory. We'll ignore the antineutrino and consider the decay n → p⁺ + e⁻. The analysis requires the use of relativistic energy and momentum, from Chapter 36. What is the total kinetic energy, in MeV, of the proton and electron?
Problem 66b
It might seem strange that in beta decay the positive proton, which is repelled by the positive nucleus, remains in the nucleus while the negative electron, which is attracted to the nucleus, is ejected. To understand beta decay, let's analyze the decay of a free neutron that is at rest in the laboratory. We'll ignore the antineutrino and consider the decay n → p⁺ + e⁻. The analysis requires the use of relativistic energy and momentum, from Chapter 36. Write the equation that expresses the conservation of relativistic energy for this decay. Your equation will be in terms of the three masses mn, mp and me and the relativistic factors yp and ye.
Problem 66c
It might seem strange that in beta decay the positive proton, which is repelled by the positive nucleus, remains in the nucleus while the negative electron, which is attracted to the nucleus, is ejected. To understand beta decay, let's analyze the decay of a free neutron that is at rest in the laboratory. We'll ignore the antineutrino and consider the decay n → p⁺ + e⁻. The analysis requires the use of relativistic energy and momentum, from Chapter 36. Write the equation that expresses the conservation of relativistic momentum for this decay. Let v represent speed, rather than velocity, then write any minus signs explicitly.
Ch 42: Nuclear Physics
