1. Intro to Physics Units
Introduction to Units
Problem 42
Textbook Question
A sample contains radioactive atoms of two types, A and B. Initially there are five times as many A atoms as there are B atoms. Two hours later, the numbers of the two atoms are equal. The half-life of A is 0.50 hour. What is the half-life of B?
