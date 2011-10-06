1. Intro to Physics Units
Introduction to Units
Problem 42
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
It might seem strange that in beta decay the positive proton, which is repelled by the positive nucleus, remains in the nucleus while the negative electron, which is attracted to the nucleus, is ejected. To understand beta decay, let's analyze the decay of a free neutron that is at rest in the laboratory. We'll ignore the antineutrino and consider the decay n → p⁺ + e⁻. The analysis requires the use of relativistic energy and momentum, from Chapter 36. a. What is the total kinetic energy, in MeV, of the proton and electron?
