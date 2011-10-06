1. Intro to Physics Units
Introduction to Units
Problem 42
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
All the very heavy atoms found in the earth were created long ago by nuclear fusion reactions in a supernova, an exploding star. The debris spewed out by the supernova later coalesced into the gases from which the sun and the planets of our solar system were formed. Nuclear physics suggests that the uranium isotopes ²³⁵U and ²³⁸U should have been created in roughly equal numbers. Today, 99.28% of uranium is ²³⁸U and only 0.72% is ²³⁵U. How long ago did the supernova occur?
5
Was this helpful?
Watch next
Master Introduction to Physics Channel with a bite sized video explanation from Patrick FordStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice
Showing 1 of 9 videos