1. Intro to Physics Units
Introduction to Units
Problem 42
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
You learned in Chapter 41 that the binding energy of the electron in a hydrogen atom is 13.6 eV. a. By how much does the mass decrease when a hydrogen atom is formed from a proton and an electron? Give your answer both in atomic mass units and as a percentage of the mass of the hydrogen atom.
5
Was this helpful?
Watch next
Master Introduction to Physics Channel with a bite sized video explanation from Patrick FordStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice
Showing 1 of 9 videos