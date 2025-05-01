Problem 34
An airplane propeller is 2.08 m in length (from tip to tip) with mass 117 kg and is rotating at 2400 rpm (rev/min) about an axis through its center. You can model the propeller as a slender rod.
(a) What is its rotational kinetic energy?
(b) Suppose that, due to weight constraints, you had to reduce the propeller's mass to 75.0% of its original mass, but you still needed to keep the same size and kinetic energy. What would its angular speed have to be, in rpm?
Problem 35
A compound disk of outside diameter 140.0 cm is made up of a uniform solid disk of radius 50.0 cm and area density 3.00 g/cm2 surrounded by a concentric ring of inner radius 50.0 cm, outer radius 70.0 cm, and area density 2.00 g/cm2. Find the moment of inertia of this object about an axis perpendicular to the plane of the object and passing through its center.
Problem 36
A wheel is turning about an axis through its center with constant angular acceleration. Starting from rest, at t = 0, the wheel turns through 8.20 revolutions in 12.0 s. At t = 12.0 s the kinetic energy of the wheel is 36.0 J. For an axis through its center, what is the moment of inertia of the wheel?
Problem 37
A uniform sphere with mass kg and radius m is rotating at constant angular velocity about a stationary axis that lies along a diameter of the sphere. If the kinetic energy of the sphere is J, what is the tangential velocity of a point on the rim of the sphere?
Problem 39
The flywheel of a gasoline engine is required to give up 500 J of kinetic energy while its angular velocity decreases from 650 rev/min to 520 rev/min. What moment of inertia is required?
Problem 46
A uniform 2.00-m ladder of mass 9.00 kg is leaning against a vertical wall while making an angle of 53.0° with the floor. A worker pushes the ladder up against the wall until it is vertical. What is the increase in the gravitational potential energy of the ladder?
Problem 47a
If we multiply all the design dimensions of an object by a scaling factor f, its volume and mass will be multiplied by f3. By what factor will its moment of inertia be multiplied?
Problem 47b
If we multiply all the design dimensions of an object by a scaling factor f, its volume and mass will be multiplied by f3. If a 1/48 scale model has a rotational kinetic energy of 2.5 J, what will be the kinetic energy for the full-scale object of the same material rotating at the same angular velocity?
Problem 48
Find the moment of inertia of a hoop (a thin-walled, hollow ring) with mass M and radius R about an axis perpendicular to the hoop's plane at an edge.
Problem 51
A thin, rectangular sheet of metal has mass M and sides of length a and b. Use the parallel-axis theorem to calculate the moment of inertia of the sheet for an axis that is perpendicular to the plane of the sheet and that passes through one corner of the sheet.
Problem 52a
A thin uniform rod of mass M and length L is bent at its center so that the two segments are now perpendicular to each other. Find its moment of inertia about an axis perpendicular to its plane and passing through the point where the two segments meet.
Problem 55b
A slender rod with length L has a mass per unit length that varies with distance from the left end, where x = 0, according to dm/dx = γx, where γ has units of kg/m2. Use Eq. (9.20) to calculate the moment of inertia of the rod for an axis at the left end, perpendicular to the rod. Use the expression you derived in part (a) to express I in terms of M and L. How does your result compare to that for a uniform rod? Explain.
Ch 09: Rotation of Rigid Bodies
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