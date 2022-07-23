If we multiply all the design dimensions of an object by a scaling factor f, its volume and mass will be multiplied by f3. By what factor will its moment of inertia be multiplied?
A uniform 2.00-m ladder of mass 9.00 kg is leaning against a vertical wall while making an angle of 53.0° with the floor. A worker pushes the ladder up against the wall until it is vertical. What is the increase in the gravitational potential energy of the ladder?
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Key Concepts
Gravitational Potential Energy
Height Calculation
Work-Energy Principle
A uniform sphere with mass kg and radius m is rotating at constant angular velocity about a stationary axis that lies along a diameter of the sphere. If the kinetic energy of the sphere is J, what is the tangential velocity of a point on the rim of the sphere?
A wheel is turning about an axis through its center with constant angular acceleration. Starting from rest, at t = 0, the wheel turns through 8.20 revolutions in 12.0 s. At t = 12.0 s the kinetic energy of the wheel is 36.0 J. For an axis through its center, what is the moment of inertia of the wheel?
Find the moment of inertia of a hoop (a thin-walled, hollow ring) with mass M and radius R about an axis perpendicular to the hoop's plane at an edge.
The flywheel of a gasoline engine is required to give up 500 J of kinetic energy while its angular velocity decreases from 650 rev/min to 520 rev/min. What moment of inertia is required?
If we multiply all the design dimensions of an object by a scaling factor f, its volume and mass will be multiplied by f3. If a 1/48 scale model has a rotational kinetic energy of 2.5 J, what will be the kinetic energy for the full-scale object of the same material rotating at the same angular velocity?