Step 4: Recall the formula for the moment of inertia of a ring about an axis perpendicular to its plane and passing through its center. The formula is: I = M ( R 2 + r 2 ) 2 , where M is the mass, R is the outer radius, and r is the inner radius. To find the mass, use the area density and the area of the ring: M = ho ( A ) , where the area of the ring is the difference between the areas of the outer and inner circles.