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Ch 09: Rotation of Rigid Bodies
Young & Freedman Calc - University Physics 14th Edition
Young & Freedman Calc14th EditionUniversity PhysicsISBN: 9780321973610Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksYoung & Freedman Calc 14th EditionCh 09: Rotation of Rigid BodiesProblem 35
Chapter 9, Problem 35

A compound disk of outside diameter 140.0 cm is made up of a uniform solid disk of radius 50.0 cm and area density 3.00 g/cm2 surrounded by a concentric ring of inner radius 50.0 cm, outer radius 70.0 cm, and area density 2.00 g/cm2. Find the moment of inertia of this object about an axis perpendicular to the plane of the object and passing through its center.

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Step 1: Understand the problem. The moment of inertia of a compound disk is calculated by summing the moments of inertia of its individual components. Here, the disk consists of two parts: a solid disk and a concentric ring. Both parts have different area densities and dimensions, so their contributions to the total moment of inertia must be calculated separately.
Step 2: Recall the formula for the moment of inertia of a solid disk about an axis perpendicular to its plane and passing through its center. The formula is: I=12MR2, where M is the mass and R is the radius of the disk. To find the mass, use the area density and the area of the disk: M= hoA, where ho is the area density and A is the area.
Step 3: Calculate the moment of inertia of the solid disk. First, find the area of the disk using the formula for the area of a circle: A=\(\text{π}\)R2. Then, multiply the area by the area density to find the mass. Substitute the mass and radius into the moment of inertia formula for the solid disk.
Step 4: Recall the formula for the moment of inertia of a ring about an axis perpendicular to its plane and passing through its center. The formula is: I=M(R2+r2)2, where M is the mass, R is the outer radius, and r is the inner radius. To find the mass, use the area density and the area of the ring: M= ho(A), where the area of the ring is the difference between the areas of the outer and inner circles.
Step 5: Calculate the moment of inertia of the ring. First, find the area of the ring by subtracting the area of the inner circle from the area of the outer circle. Multiply the area by the area density to find the mass. Substitute the mass, inner radius, and outer radius into the moment of inertia formula for the ring. Finally, sum the moments of inertia of the solid disk and the ring to find the total moment of inertia of the compound disk.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Moment of Inertia

Moment of inertia is a measure of an object's resistance to rotational motion about a specific axis. It depends on the mass distribution relative to that axis; the further the mass is from the axis, the greater the moment of inertia. For composite objects, the total moment of inertia is the sum of the moments of inertia of its individual components.
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Area Density

Area density, often expressed in units like g/cm², refers to the mass per unit area of a surface. It is crucial for calculating the mass of irregular shapes or composite objects, as it allows us to determine the total mass by integrating the area density over the object's surface area.
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Composite Shapes

Composite shapes are objects made up of multiple simpler geometric forms. To find properties like moment of inertia for these shapes, one can analyze each component separately and then combine their contributions. This approach often involves using parallel axis theorem and integrating over the defined areas of each component.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

A uniform sphere with mass 28.028.0 kg and radius 0.3800.380 m is rotating at constant angular velocity about a stationary axis that lies along a diameter of the sphere. If the kinetic energy of the sphere is 236236 J, what is the tangential velocity of a point on the rim of the sphere?

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Textbook Question

A wheel is turning about an axis through its center with constant angular acceleration. Starting from rest, at t = 0, the wheel turns through 8.20 revolutions in 12.0 s. At t = 12.0 s the kinetic energy of the wheel is 36.0 J. For an axis through its center, what is the moment of inertia of the wheel?

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Textbook Question

You are a project manager for a manufacturing company. One of the machine parts on the assembly line is a thin, uniform rod that is 60.0 cm long and has mass 0.400 kg. One of your engineers has proposed to reduce the moment of inertia by bending the rod at its center into a V-shape, with a 60.0o angle at its vertex. What would be the moment of inertia of this bent rod about an axis perpendicular to the plane of the V at its vertex?

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Textbook Question

An airplane propeller is 2.08 m in length (from tip to tip) with mass 117 kg and is rotating at 2400 rpm (rev/min) about an axis through its center. You can model the propeller as a slender rod.

(a) What is its rotational kinetic energy?

(b) Suppose that, due to weight constraints, you had to reduce the propeller's mass to 75.0% of its original mass, but you still needed to keep the same size and kinetic energy. What would its angular speed have to be, in rpm?

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Textbook Question

A wagon wheel is constructed as shown in Fig. E9.33. The radius of the wheel is 0.300 m, and the rim has mass 1.40 kg. Each of the eight spokes that lie along a diameter and are 0.300 m long has mass 0.280 kg. What is the moment of inertia of the wheel about an axis through its center and perpendicular to the plane of the wheel? (Use Table 9.2.)

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Textbook Question

The flywheel of a gasoline engine is required to give up 500 J of kinetic energy while its angular velocity decreases from 650 rev/min to 520 rev/min. What moment of inertia is required?

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