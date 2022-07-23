Kinetic Energy of Rotation

The kinetic energy of a rotating object is given by the formula KE = 0.5 * I * ω², where I is the moment of inertia and ω is the angular velocity. This relationship shows how the energy of a rotating body depends on both its mass distribution (moment of inertia) and its rotational speed. In this question, knowing the kinetic energy at a specific time allows us to relate it to the moment of inertia once we find the angular velocity.