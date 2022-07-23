Moment of Inertia

The moment of inertia is a measure of an object's resistance to rotational motion about an axis. It depends on the mass distribution relative to that axis; the further the mass is from the axis, the greater the moment of inertia. When scaling an object, the moment of inertia is affected by the square of the scaling factor, specifically multiplied by f^2, since it involves the mass and the square of the distance from the axis of rotation.