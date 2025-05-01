Multiple Choice
A survey asked 120 students which school club they participate in most often. The results are shown in the following circle graph. Which club has the largest number of students?
Art
Drama
Music
Sports
Science
A survey asked 120 students which school club they participate in most often. The results are shown in the following circle graph. Which club has the largest number of students?
A survey asked 120 students which school club they participate in most often. The results are shown in the following circle graph. How many more students attend Music than Art?