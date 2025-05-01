Multiple Choice
A survey asked 120 students which school club they participate in most often. The results are shown in the following circle graph. Which club has the lowest number of students attending?
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Art
Drama
Music
Sports
Science
A survey asked 120 students which school club they participate in most often. The results are shown in the following circle graph. Which club has the lowest number of students attending?
A survey asked 120 students which school club they participate in most often. The results are shown in the following circle graph. How many more students attend Music than Art?