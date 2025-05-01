Prealgebra & Beginning Algebra
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5(29)5^{\(\left\)(\(\frac\)29\(\right\))}
(29)29\(\left\)(\(\frac\)29\(\right\))^{\(\frac\)29}
555^5
(29)5\(\left\)(\(\frac\)29\(\right\))^5
Master Intro to Exponents Example 3 with a bite sized video explanation from Patrick Ford
Evaluate the following expression.
−22-2^2
Evaluate the following fractional or decimal expression.
(−12)5\(\left\)(-\(\frac\)12\(\right\))^5
(−0.6)2\(\left\)(-0.6\(\right\))^2
Rewrite the product as an exponential expression.
3×3×3×3×3×3×33\(\times\)3\(\times\)3\(\times\)3\(\times\)3\(\times\)3\(\times\)3
Evaluate the following.
13113^1
737^3
282^8
(−4)4\(\left\)(-4\(\right\))^4