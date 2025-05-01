Prealgebra & Beginning Algebra
Improve your experience by picking them
0.120.12
−0.12-0.12
−0.36-0.36
0.360.36
Master Intro to Exponents Example 3 with a bite sized video explanation from Patrick Ford
Evaluate the following expression.
(−4)4\(\left\)(-4\(\right\))^4
(−11)3\(\left\)(-11\(\right\))^3
−22-2^2
Evaluate the following fractional or decimal expression.
(−12)5\(\left\)(-\(\frac\)12\(\right\))^5
Rewrite the product as an exponential expression.
3×3×3×3×3×3×33\(\times\)3\(\times\)3\(\times\)3\(\times\)3\(\times\)3\(\times\)3
(29)×(29)×(29)×(29)×(29)\(\left\)(\(\frac\)29\(\right\))\(\times\[\left\)(\(\frac\)29\(\right\))\(\times\]\left\)(\(\frac\)29\(\right\))\(\times\[\left\)(\(\frac\)29\(\right\))\(\times\]\left\)(\(\frac\)29\(\right\))
Evaluate the following.
13113^1
737^3