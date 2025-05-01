Prealgebra & Beginning Algebra
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13\(\frac\)13
xx+2\(\frac{x}{x+2}\)
x3\(\frac{x}{3}\)
3x+2\(\frac{3}{x+2}\)
Master Multiplying Rational Expressions with a bite sized video explanation from Patrick Ford
Multiply the expressions and simplify.
x3⋅2y\(\frac{x}{3}\[\cdot\]\frac{2}{y}\)
Multiply the expressions and simplify.
3x+6y⋅xy+2y3\(\frac{3x+6}{y}\[\cdot\]\frac{xy+2y}{3}\)
Divide each expression and write the quotient in its simplest form.
8x3(2x)5÷4x416x2\(\frac{8x^3}{(2x)^5}\[\div\]\frac{4x^4}{16x^2}\)
5p+58−10p÷3p+32(8−10p)\(\frac{5p+5}{8-10p}\[\div\]\frac{3p+3}{2(8-10p)}\)
y−1y+2y−13(y+2)\(\frac{y-1}{\frac{y+2}{\frac{y-1}{3\left(y+2\right)}\)}}