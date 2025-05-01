Prealgebra & Beginning Algebra
Improve your experience by picking them
x4x^4
1x4\(\frac{1}{x^4}\)
14x6\(\frac{1}{4x^6}\)
4x64x^6
Master Multiplying Rational Expressions with a bite sized video explanation from Patrick Ford
Multiply the expressions and simplify.
x3⋅2y\(\frac{x}{3}\[\cdot\]\frac{2}{y}\)
xx+2⋅x+23\(\frac{x}{x+2}\[\cdot\]\frac{x+2}{3}\)
Multiply the expressions and simplify.
3x+6y⋅xy+2y3\(\frac{3x+6}{y}\[\cdot\]\frac{xy+2y}{3}\)
Divide each expression and write the quotient in its simplest form.
5p+58−10p÷3p+32(8−10p)\(\frac{5p+5}{8-10p}\[\div\]\frac{3p+3}{2(8-10p)}\)
y−1y+2y−13(y+2)\(\frac{y-1}{\frac{y+2}{\frac{y-1}{3\left(y+2\right)}\)}}