Prealgebra & Beginning Algebra
Improve your experience by picking them
16\(\sqrt{16}\)
163\(\sqrt\)[3]{16}
103\(\sqrt\)[3]{10}
We cannot use the product rule.
Master Simplifying Radicals Example 2 with a bite sized video explanation from Patrick Ford
Use the quotient rule to simplify.
x236\(\sqrt{\frac{x^2}{36}\)}
Use the quotient rule to divide, then simplify.
753\(\frac{\sqrt{75}\)}{\(\sqrt\)3}
14416\(\frac{\sqrt{144}\)}{\(\sqrt{16}\)}
Use the product rule to multiply the following.
7m24⋅2n4\(\sqrt\)[4]{7m^2}\(\cdot\]\sqrt\)[4]{2n}
t83\(\sqrt\)[3]{\(\frac{t}{8}\)}
Simplify the following.
49m2\(\sqrt{49m^2}\)
9x2\(\sqrt{\frac{9}{x^2}\)}
480y5^4\(\sqrt{80y^5}\)