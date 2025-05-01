Prealgebra & Beginning Algebra
Improve your experience by picking them
7m2+2n4\(\sqrt\)[4]{7m^2+2n}
14m2n4\(\sqrt\)[4]{14m^2n}
(14m24)n\(\left\)(\(\sqrt\)[4]{14m^2}\(\right\))n
7m24+2n4\(\sqrt\)[4]{7m^2}+\(\sqrt\)[4]{2n}
Master Simplifying Radicals Example 2 with a bite sized video explanation from Patrick Ford
Use the quotient rule to simplify.
281\(\sqrt{\frac{2}{81}\)}
x236\(\sqrt{\frac{x^2}{36}\)}
Use the quotient rule to divide, then simplify.
753\(\frac{\sqrt{75}\)}{\(\sqrt\)3}
14416\(\frac{\sqrt{144}\)}{\(\sqrt{16}\)}
Use the product rule to multiply the following.
8⋅23\(\sqrt\)8\(\cdot\]\sqrt\)[3]{2}
t83\(\sqrt\)[3]{\(\frac{t}{8}\)}
Simplify the following.
49m2\(\sqrt{49m^2}\)
9x2\(\sqrt{\frac{9}{x^2}\)}