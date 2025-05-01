Prealgebra & Beginning Algebra
Improve your experience by picking them
Vertex: (−53,163)\(\left\)(-\(\frac\)53,\(\frac{16}{3}\]\right\)); xx-intercept: (−13,0),(−3,0)\(\left\)(-\(\frac\)13,0\(\right\)),\(\left\)(-3,0\(\right\)); yy-intercept: (0,−3)\(\left\)(0,-3\(\right\))
Vertex: (53,163)\(\left\)(\(\frac\)53,\(\frac{16}{3}\]\right\)); xx-intercept: (13,0),(−3,0)\(\left\)(\(\frac\)13,0\(\right\)),\(\left\)(-3,0\(\right\)); yy-intercept: (0,−3)\(\left\)(0,-3\(\right\))
Vertex: (53,163)\(\left\)(\(\frac\)53,\(\frac{16}{3}\]\right\)); xx-intercept: (13,0),(3,0)\(\left\)(\(\frac\)13,0\(\right\)),\(\left\)(3,0\(\right\)); yy-intercept: (0,−3)\(\left\)(0,-3\(\right\))
Master Graphing Using the Quadratic Formula with a bite sized video explanation from Patrick Ford
Determine if the parabola opens up or down.
y=−2x2−6x−7y=-2x^2-6x-7
y=12x2−5xy=\(\frac\)12x^2-5x
Graph each quadratic equation by finding and plotting ordered pair solutions.
y=−3x2y=-3x^2
y=2x2+5y=2x^2+5
Graph the following quadratics and state its vertex and intercepts.
y=x2−2x−3y=x^2-2x-3
y=4x2−8x+5y=4x^2-8x+5