Multiple Choice
Graph the following quadratics and state its vertex and intercepts.
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Graph the following quadratics and state its vertex and intercepts.
Determine if the parabola opens up or down.
Graph the following quadratics and state its vertex and intercepts.
Graph each quadratic equation by finding and plotting ordered pair solutions.
Graph the following quadratics and state its vertex and intercepts.
Graph each quadratic equation by finding and plotting ordered pair solutions.
Determine if the parabola opens up or down.