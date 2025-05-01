Suppose the local sales tax rate is 6.5% and you buy a car for \$12,500. What is the car's total cost?
Hint: Find how much tax is due first.
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Suppose the local sales tax rate is 6.5% and you buy a car for \$12,500. What is the car's total cost?
Hint: Find how much tax is due first.
A city's population grew from 120,000 to 138,000 people in one year. What is the percent increase in population?
A smartphone originally costs \$800. It is on sale for \$680. Calculate the percent decrease in price.
Last season, a farmer harvested 500 kg of rice. Due to improved techniques, the harvest is estimated to increase by 20% this season. How much rice is the farmer looking to harvest this season?
A square garden has sides of 8 ft. The gardener reduces each side by 1 ft to make space for a pathway. What is the percent decrease in the perimeter of the garden?
A pair of running shoes costs \$80. The store is offering a 25% discount. Calculate the amount of discount and the sale price of the shoes.
A smartphone originally costs \$800 but is now sold for \$680. Calculate the percent discount.