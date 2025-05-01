A reservoir's water level decreased by 20% over the summer due to evaporation. If the water level is currently at
120 million liters, how much water was there initially?
A reservoir's water level decreased by 20% over the summer due to evaporation. If the water level is currently at
120 million liters, how much water was there initially?
A square garden has sides of 8 ft. The gardener reduces each side by 1 ft to make space for a pathway. What is the percent decrease in the perimeter of the garden?
A pair of running shoes costs \$80. The store is offering a 25% discount. Calculate the amount of discount and the sale price of the shoes.
A smartphone originally costs \$800 but is now sold for \$680. Calculate the percent discount.
In a city, the water company increased the monthly water bill by 8%. The initial monthly cost is \$54. What is the cost after the increase?
The student council borrowed \$1,275 from a local sponsor to organize a school event. The sponsor charges 6.5% simple interest per year. How much interest will the student council owe after a year?
A community center paid \$432 in simple interest after 3 years on borrowed funds for new equipment. The interest rate was 4.5% per year. What was the original amount borrowed?