Saphia's lunch bill was \$17.65. She wants to leave an 18% tip. How much should the tip be?
10. Linear Equations and Inequalities
Review: Percent Problem Solving
- Multiple Choice4views
- Multiple Choice
A 10-year government bond paid 5.8% simple interest per year. Over the 10 years, the bond earned \$4,640 in interest. What was the principal of the bond?4views
- Multiple Choice
Sofia plans to buy a car. Her loan statement indicates she will pay \$1,350 in interest for a 3-year loan at 9% simple interest per year. How much did Sofia borrow for the car?4views
- Multiple Choice
A city's population grew from 120,000 to 138,000 people in one year. What is the percent increase in population?3views
- Multiple Choice
A community center paid \$432 in simple interest after 3 years on borrowed funds for new equipment. The interest rate was 4.5% per year. What was the original amount borrowed?4views
- Multiple Choice
A smartphone originally costs \$800. It is on sale for \$680. Calculate the percent decrease in price.5views
- Multiple Choice
Carson bought some new sneaker on sale for \$250. The sale price was 65% of the original price. What was the original price?5views
- Multiple Choice
Last season, a farmer harvested 500 kg of rice. Due to improved techniques, the harvest is estimated to increase by 20% this season. How much rice is the farmer looking to harvest this season?6views
- Multiple Choice
A pair of running shoes costs \$80. The store is offering a 25% discount. Calculate the amount of discount and the sale price of the shoes.3views
- Multiple Choice
A reservoir's water level decreased by 20% over the summer due to evaporation. If the water level is currently at
120 million liters, how much water was there initially?4views
- Multiple Choice
A square garden has sides of 8 ft. The gardener reduces each side by 1 ft to make space for a pathway. What is the percent decrease in the perimeter of the garden?4views
- Multiple Choice
A patient was prescribed a medication dose. It was increased by 15% after days, and the new dosage is 23cc. What was the original dosage?4views
- Multiple Choice
In a city, the water company increased the monthly water bill by 8%. The initial monthly cost is \$54. What is the cost after the increase?5views
- Multiple Choice
A smartphone originally costs \$800 but is now sold for \$680. Calculate the percent discount.4views
- Multiple Choice
The student council borrowed \$1,275 from a local sponsor to organize a school event. The sponsor charges 6.5% simple interest per year. How much interest will the student council owe after a year?4views