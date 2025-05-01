Prealgebra & Beginning Algebra
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−9-9−9
999
000
Master Multiplying Two Integers with a bite sized video explanation from Patrick Ford
Multiply the following.
10(4)(−1)10(4)(-1)
(−1)(−1)(−1)(−1)(-1)(-1)(-1)(-1)
Find the product.
(A) (−5)∙3(-5)∙3
(B) (−7)(−4)(-7)(-4)
Write the phrase as a mathematical expression, then simplify.
(A) 66 times −11-11
(B) The product of −7-7 and 88
A submarine descends 85 ft every minute for 4 minutes. What is its change in elevation?
(−3)(4)(−2)(-3)(4)(-2)