Prealgebra & Beginning Algebra
Improve your experience by picking them
21.3ft21.3\(\operatorname{\mathrm{ft}\)}
−21.3ft-21.3\(\operatorname{\mathrm{ft}\)}
340ft340\(\operatorname{\mathrm{ft}\)}
−340ft-340\(\operatorname{\mathrm{ft}\)}
Master Multiplying Two Integers with a bite sized video explanation from Patrick Ford
Find the product.
(B) (−7)(−4)(-7)(-4)
(C) −9×0-9×0
Write the phrase as a mathematical expression, then simplify.
(A) 66 times −11-11
(B) The product of −7-7 and 88
Multiply the following.
(−3)(4)(−2)(-3)(4)(-2)
(−2)(−5)(−3)(4)(-2)(-5)(-3)(4)
6∙4∙0∙(−1)6∙4∙0∙(-1)
10(4)(−1)10(4)(-1)