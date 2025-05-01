Prealgebra & Beginning Algebra
Improve your experience by picking them
x=5x=5
x=7x=7
x=−7x=-7
x=12x=12
Master Addition and Subtraction Properties of Equality with a bite sized video explanation from Patrick Ford
Which of the following is a linear equation in one variable?
Verify that the given value is a solution to the equation.
y=−2;5y+4=14y=-2;5y+4=14
a=2;4a+3=a+9a=2;4a+3=a+9
Solve the given linear equation using addition and subtraction properties of equality.
m−9=−6m-9=-6
Solve the equation, then check the solution.
30−10+4=x30-10+4=x
Solve the given linear equation, then check your answer.
60=−5p60=-5p
t9=4\(\frac{t}{9}\)=4
−x=64-x=64