Prealgebra & Beginning Algebra
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5bc2\(\frac{5bc}{2}\)25bc
5a4\(\frac{5a}{4}\)45a
5bc4\(\frac{5bc}{4}\)45bc
5a2\(\frac{5a}{2}\)25a
Master Simplifying Variable Fractions with a bite sized video explanation from Patrick Ford
Simplify the following fractions to lowest terms.
30y80\(\frac{30y}{80}\)
15x35\(\frac{15x}{35}\)
−42mn60n-\(\frac{42mn}{60n}\)
46x2y224x2y\(\frac{46x^2y^2}{24x^2y}\)
224x3y4z224xy4z2\(\frac{224x^3y^4z^2}{24xy^4z^2}\)
Determine if the following pair of fractions is equivalent by simplifying.
35\(\frac\)35 & 1220\(\frac{12}{20}\)
Determine if the following pair of fractions is equivalent using cross products.
−621\(\frac{-6}{21}\) & 27\(\frac\)27
Determine if the following pair of fractions is equivalent.
94\(\frac\)94 & 2712\(\frac{27}{12}\)