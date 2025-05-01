Prealgebra & Beginning Algebra
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28x3\(\frac{28x}{3}\)328x
14x23\(\frac{14x^2}{3}\)314x2
28x23\(\frac{28x^2}{3}\)328x2
224x23\(\frac{224x^2}{3}\)3224x2
Master Simplifying Variable Fractions with a bite sized video explanation from Patrick Ford
Simplify the following fractions to lowest terms.
15x35\(\frac{15x}{35}\)
−42mn60n-\(\frac{42mn}{60n}\)
46x2y224x2y\(\frac{46x^2y^2}{24x^2y}\)
100abc40bc\(\frac{100abc}{40bc}\)
Determine if the following pair of fractions is equivalent by simplifying.
35\(\frac\)35 & 1220\(\frac{12}{20}\)
Determine if the following pair of fractions is equivalent using cross products.
−621\(\frac{-6}{21}\) & 27\(\frac\)27
Determine if the following pair of fractions is equivalent.
94\(\frac\)94 & 2712\(\frac{27}{12}\)
Simplify the following fraction to lowest terms.
1624\(\frac{16}{24}\)