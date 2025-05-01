Prealgebra & Beginning Algebra
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25x2y6−20xy3+425x^2y^6-20xy^3+425x2y6−20xy3+4
25x2y6+20xy3+425x^2y^6+20xy^3+425x2y6+20xy3+4
25x2y6−10xy3+425x^2y^6-10xy^3+425x2y6−10xy3+4
25x2y6+10xy3−425x^2y^6+10xy^3-425x2y6+10xy3−4
Master Multiply Using the Difference of Squares Formula Example 1 with a bite sized video explanation from Patrick Ford
Square each binomial.
(b−15)2(b-\(\frac\)15)^2
(−3y+5)2(-3y+5)^2
(x2+1)2(x^2+1)^2
Multiply the binomials.
(y+18)(y−18)\(\left\)(y+\(\frac\)18\(\right\))\(\left\)(y-\(\frac\)18\(\right\))
(3m+4n)(3m−4n)(3m+4n)(3m-4n)
(x2−1)(x2+1)(x^2-1)(x^2+1)
(p3q+7p2)(p3q−7p2)(p^3q+7p^2)(p^3q-7p^2)