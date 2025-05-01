Prealgebra & Beginning Algebra
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Domain: {−4,2,3}\(\left\[\lbrace\)-4,2,3\(\right\]\rbrace\), Range: {2,3,−4}\(\left\[\lbrace\)2,3,-4\(\right\]\rbrace\)
Domain: {−4,−3,2,3}\(\left\[\lbrace\)-4,-3,2,3\(\right\]\rbrace\), Range: {1,2,−3,3,−4}\(\left\[\lbrace\)1,2,-3,3,-4\(\right\]\rbrace\)
Domain: {−4,−3,3}\(\left\[\lbrace\)-4,-3,3\(\right\]\rbrace\), Range: {2,−3,3,−4}\(\left\[\lbrace\)2,-3,3,-4\(\right\]\rbrace\)
Domain: {−4,−3,2,3}\(\left\[\lbrace\)-4,-3,2,3\(\right\]\rbrace\), Range: {2,−3,3,−4}\(\left\[\lbrace\)2,-3,3,-4\(\right\]\rbrace\)
Master Intro to Relations and Functions Example 1 with a bite sized video explanation from Patrick Ford
Determine if each equation is a function.
y=2x+3y=2x+3
y=7y=7
x=−100x=-100
Find the domain and range for each relation.
(A) {(−4,2),(−3,−5),(3,4),(5,−2)}\(\left\]\lbrace\[\left\)(-4,2\(\right\)),\(\left\)(-3,-5\(\right\)),\(\left\)(3,4\(\right\)),\(\left\)(5,-2\(\right\))\(\right\]\rbrace\)
Find the domain of the following function.
y=2x+3x−4y=\(\frac{2x+3}{x-4}\)
x+y=7x+y=7
y=x3−2x+1y=x^3-2x+1
y=x−3y=\(\sqrt{x-3}\)