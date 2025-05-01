State the inputs and outputs of the following relation. Is it a function?

{ ( 2 , 5 ) , ( 0 , 2 ) , ( 2 , 9 ) } \(\left\]\lbrace\[\left\)(2,5\(\right\)),\(\left\)(0,2\(\right\)),\(\left\)(2,9\(\right\))\(\right\]\rbrace\)