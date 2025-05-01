Prealgebra & Beginning Algebra
Improve your experience by picking them
x−5\(\frac{x}{-5}\)
−5x\(\frac{-5}{x}\)
−5x-5x
The phrase can not be translated to algebraic expression
Master Dividing Integers Example 1 with a bite sized video explanation from Patrick Ford
Divide.
(A) −24−6\(\frac{-24}{-6}\)
(B)
(C) −161\(\frac{-16}{1}\)
Translate each phrase, then simplify.
(A) The quotient of −42-42 and 66
(B) 300300 divided by −3-3
Translate each phrase to an algebraic expression. Use xx to represent “a number.”
(A) Divide a number by −16-16
If I owe \$480 on a loan that will be paid in equal installments over 6 months, what will be the amount charged each month?