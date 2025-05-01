Multiple Choice
Translate each phrase, then simplify.
(B) divided by
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Translate each phrase, then simplify.
(B) divided by
Translate each phrase to an algebraic expression. Use to represent “a number.”
(A) Divide a number by
Divide.
(B)
Translate each phrase, then simplify.
(A) The quotient of and
Divide.
(C)
Divide.
(A)
Translate each phrase to an algebraic expression. Use to represent “a number.”
(B) The product of and a number.
If I owe \$480 on a loan that will be paid in equal installments over 6 months, what will be the amount charged each month?