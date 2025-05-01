Prealgebra & Beginning Algebra
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−25-\(\frac\)25
−34-\(\frac\)34
−12-\(\frac\)12
−23-\(\frac\)23−32
Master Visualizing Fractions with a bite sized video explanation from Patrick Ford
Determine the numerator of the fraction below:
45\(\frac\)45
Determine the denominator of the faction below:
6−17\(\frac{6}{-17}\)
12004563\(\frac{1200}{4563}\)
What fraction would represent the indicated value on the number line?
Determine if the following is a proper fraction, improper fraction, or mixed number.
57\(\frac\)57
1313\(\frac{13}{13}\)
−10017-\(\frac{100}{17}\)