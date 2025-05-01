Convert the following mixed number to a fraction.
4. Fractions
Intro To Fractions and Mixed Numbers
- Multiple Choice7views
- Multiple Choice
Convert the following fraction to a mixed number.6views
- Multiple Choice
Convert the following mixed number to a fraction.7views
- Multiple Choice
Determine the value of the following fractions.6views
- Multiple Choice
Determine if the following is a proper fraction, improper fraction, or mixed number.6views
- Multiple Choice
Determine if the following is a proper fraction, improper fraction, or mixed number.5views
- Multiple Choice
Determine the value of the following fractions.7views
- Multiple Choice
Determine the numerator of the fraction below:5views
- Multiple Choice
Determine if the following is a proper fraction, improper fraction, or mixed number.6views
- Multiple Choice
Determine the value of the following fractions.6views
- Multiple Choice
Determine the denominator of the faction below:7views
- Multiple Choice
Convert the following fraction to a mixed number.5views
- Multiple Choice
Determine the denominator of the faction below:5views
- Multiple Choice
Represent the indicated position on the number line using an improper fraction.6views
- Multiple Choice
Determine the value of the following fractions.7views