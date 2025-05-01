Multiple Choice
State which property of multiplication is being used.
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State which property of multiplication is being used.
Find the product.
Find the product.
Rewrite the problem as a multiplication problem and solve.
Find the product
State which property of multiplication is being used.
Find the product.
Use the properties of multiplication to find the product of each expression.
Find the product.
Find the product.
Use the properties of multiplication to find the product of each expression.
Find the product by rewriting with the distributive property.
Find the product by rewriting with the distributive property.
Find the product.
Find the product.