Prealgebra, Beginning Algebra, & Intermediate Algebra
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5(300×80×4)=4800005\(\left\)(300\(\times\)80\(\times\)4\(\right\))=480000
5(300+80+4)=16005\(\left\)(300+80+4\(\right\))=1600
5(300+80+4)=19205\(\left\)(300+80+4\(\right\))=1920
5(300×80×4)=16205\(\left\)(300\(\times\)80\(\times\)4\(\right\))=1620
Master Properties of Multiplication with a bite sized video explanation from Patrick Ford
State which property of multiplication is being used.
8×4(2)=4×2∙88×4(2)=4×2∙8
Use the properties of multiplication to find the product of each expression.
3(8+1+4)3(8+1+4)
(2×4)9(2×4)9
Find the product by rewriting with the distributive property.
57×657×6
Find the product.
45×23×145×23×1