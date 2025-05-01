Multiple Choice
Translate each phrase to an algebraic expression. Use to represent “a number.”
(A) Divide a number by
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Translate each phrase to an algebraic expression. Use to represent “a number.”
(A) Divide a number by
Translate each phrase, then simplify.
(B) divided by
If I owe \$480 on a loan that will be paid in equal installments over 6 months, what will be the amount charged each month?
Translate each phrase to an algebraic expression. Use to represent “a number.”
(B) The product of and a number.
Translate each phrase, then simplify.
(A) The quotient of and
Divide.
(A)
Divide.
(B)
Divide.
(C)