Prealgebra, Beginning Algebra, & Intermediate Algebra
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x−16\(\frac{x}{-16}\)
−16x\(\frac{-16}{x}\)
−16x-16x
The phrase can not be translated to algebraic expression
Master Dividing Integers with a bite sized video explanation from Patrick Ford
Divide.
(A) −24−6\(\frac{-24}{-6}\)
(B)
(C) −161\(\frac{-16}{1}\)
Translate each phrase, then simplify.
(A) The quotient of −42-42 and 66
(B) 300300 divided by −3-3
Translate each phrase to an algebraic expression. Use xx to represent “a number.”
(B) The product of −5-5 and a number.
If I owe \$480 on a loan that will be paid in equal installments over 6 months, what will be the amount charged each month?