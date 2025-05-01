Prealgebra, Beginning Algebra, & Intermediate Algebra
Improve your experience by picking them
f−1={(19,12),(111,14),(115,16),(120,18)}f^{-1}={\(\left\[\lbrace\)(\(\frac\)19,\(\frac\)12),(\(\frac{1}{11}\),\(\frac\)14),(\(\frac{1}{15}\),\(\frac\)16),(\(\frac{1}{20}\),\(\frac\)18)\(\right\]\rbrace\)}f−1={(91,21),(111,41),(151,61),(201,81)}
f−1={(12,19),(14,111),(16,115),(18,120)}f^{-1}={\(\left\[\lbrace\)(\(\frac\)12,\(\frac\)19),(\(\frac\)14,\(\frac{1}{11}\)),(\(\frac\)16,\(\frac{1}{15}\)),(\(\frac\)18,\(\frac{1}{20}\))\(\right\]\rbrace\)}f−1={(21,91),(41,111),(61,151),(81,201)}
f−1={(9,2),(11,4),(15,6),(20,8)}f^{-1}={\(\left\[\lbrace\)(9,2),(11,4),(15,6),(20,8)\(\right\]\rbrace\)}f−1={(9,2),(11,4),(15,6),(20,8)}
The function is not one-to-one.
Master One to One Functions Example 1 with a bite sized video explanation from Patrick Ford
Which of the following is the graph of a one-to-one function?
Consider the following relations. Which is a one-to-one function?
Consider the set of ordered pairs. Verify if it is one-to-one. If so, find its inverse.
g={(1,32),(4,53),(7,94),(10,116)}g={\(\left\[\lbrace\)(1,\(\frac\)32),(4,\(\frac\)53),(7,\(\frac\)94),(10,\(\frac{11}{6}\))\(\right\]\rbrace\)}