Multiple Choice
Simplify the following fractions to lowest terms.
3
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Simplify the following fractions to lowest terms.
Simplify the following fractions to lowest terms.
Simplify the following fraction to lowest terms.
Simplify the following fractions to lowest terms.
Determine if the following pair of fractions is equivalent.
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Determine if the following pair of fractions is equivalent by simplifying.
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Simplify the following fraction to lowest terms.
Determine if the following pair of fractions is equivalent using cross products.
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Simplify the following fractions to lowest terms.
Simplify the following fraction to lowest terms.
Simplify the following fractions to lowest terms.
Simplify the following fractions to lowest terms.