Prealgebra, Beginning Algebra, & Intermediate Algebra
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Yes
No
They are only equivalent if multiplied.
Cannot be determined.
Master Simplifying Fractions Example 2 with a bite sized video explanation from Patrick Ford
Simplify the following fractions to lowest terms.
−42mn60n-\(\frac{42mn}{60n}\)
100abc40bc\(\frac{100abc}{40bc}\)
46x2y224x2y\(\frac{46x^2y^2}{24x^2y}\)
224x3y4z224xy4z2\(\frac{224x^3y^4z^2}{24xy^4z^2}\)
Determine if the following pair of fractions is equivalent using cross products.
−621\(\frac{-6}{21}\) & 27\(\frac\)27
Determine if the following pair of fractions is equivalent.
94\(\frac\)94 & 2712\(\frac{27}{12}\)
Simplify the following fraction to lowest terms.
1624\(\frac{16}{24}\)
−2849-\(\frac{28}{49}\)