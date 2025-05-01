Prealgebra
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141414
222
147014701470
424242
Master Factoring the GCF out of Polynomials with a bite sized video explanation from Patrick Ford
What is the greatest common factor of the following lists of numbers?
19,5719,57
What is the greatest common factor of the following sets of monomials?
6x,9x2,15x36x,9x^2,15x^3
30m3n2,45m2n4,75m4n330m^3 n^2, 45m^2 n^4,75m^4 n^3
Factor the GCF out of:
8x+128x+12
6x2+9x6x^2+9x
Factor the GCF from the polynomial.
18x3y2−27x2y3+9x4y18x^3y^2-27x^2y^3+9x^4y