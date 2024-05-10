19. Conic Sections
Parabolas
Multiple Choice
Graph the parabola , and find the focus point and directrix line.
Multiple Choice
If a parabola has the focus at and a directrix line , find the standard equation for the parabola.
Multiple Choice
Graph the parabola , and find the focus point and directrix line.
