12. Trigonometric Identities
Introduction to Trigonometric Identities
12. Trigonometric Identities
Introduction to Trigonometric Identities
Guided videos.
Learn with CallieGo to the course
Showing 10 of 10 videos
Practice this topic
Multiple Choice
Use the even-odd identities to evaluate the expression.
21
views
Has a video solution.
Multiple Choice
Use the even-odd identities to evaluate the expression.
20
views
Has a video solution.
Multiple Choice
Select the expression with the same value as the given expression.
21
views
Has a video solution.
Multiple Choice
Select the expression with the same value as the given expression.
19
views
Has a video solution.
Multiple Choice
Use the Pythagorean identities to rewrite the expression as a single term.
19
views
Has a video solution.
Multiple Choice
Use the Pythagorean identities to rewrite the expression with no fraction.
22
views
Has a video solution.
Multiple Choice
Identify the most helpful first step in verifying the identity.
21
views
Has a video solution.
Showing 11 of 11 practice