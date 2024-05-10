Skip to main content
Precalculus
0. Fundamental Concepts of Algebra
Worksheet
Algebraic Expressions
Exponents
Polynomials Intro
Multiplying Polynomials
Factoring Polynomials
Radical Expressions
Simplifying Radical Expressions
Rationalize Denominator
Rational Exponents
Pythagorean Theorem & Basics of Triangles
1. Equations and inequalities
Worksheet
Linear Equations
Rational Equations
The Imaginary Unit
Powers of i
Complex Numbers
Intro to Quadratic Equations
The Square Root Property
Completing the Square
The Quadratic Formula
Choosing a Method to Solve Quadratics
Linear Inequalities
2. Graphs
Worksheet
Graphs and Coordinates
Two-Variable Equations
Lines
3. Functions & Graphs
Worksheet
Intro to Functions & Their Graphs
Common Functions
Transformations
Function Operations
Function Composition
4. Polynomial Functions
Worksheet
Quadratic Functions
Understanding Polynomial Functions
Graphing Polynomial Functions
Dividing Polynomials
Zeros of Polynomial Functions
5. Rational Functions
Worksheet
Introduction to Rational Functions
Asymptotes
Graphing Rational Functions
6. Exponential and Logarithmic Functions
Worksheet
Introduction to Exponential Functions
Graphing Exponential Functions
The Number e
Introduction to Logarithms
Graphing Logarithmic Functions
Properties of Logarithms
Solving Exponential and Logarithmic Equations
7. Measuring Angles
Worksheet
Angles in Standard Position
Coterminal Angles
Complementary and Supplementary Angles
Radians
8. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles
Worksheet
Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles
Special Right Triangles
Cofunctions of Complementary Angles
Solving Right Triangles
9. Unit Circle
Worksheet
Defining the Unit Circle
Trigonometric Functions on the Unit Circle
Common Values of Sine, Cosine, & Tangent
Reference Angles
Reciprocal Trigonometric Functions on the Unit Circle
10. Graphing Trigonometric Functions
Worksheet
Graphs of the Sine and Cosine Functions
Phase Shifts
Graphs of Secant and Cosecant Functions
Graphs of Tangent and Cotangent Functions
11. Inverse Trigonometric Functions and Basic Trig Equations
Worksheet
Inverse Sine, Cosine, & Tangent
Evaluate Composite Trig Functions
Linear Trigonometric Equations
12. Trigonometric Identities
Worksheet
Introduction to Trigonometric Identities
Sum and Difference Identities
Double Angle Identities
Solving Trigonometric Equations Using Identities
13. Non-Right Triangles
Worksheet
Law of Sines
Law of Cosines
Area of SAS & ASA Triangles
14. Vectors
Worksheet
Geometric Vectors
Vectors in Component Form
Direction of a Vector
Unit Vectors and i & j Notation
Dot Product
Cross Product
15. Polar Equations
Worksheet
Polar Coordinate System
Convert Points Between Polar and Rectangular Coordinates
Convert Equations Between Polar and Rectangular Forms
Graphing Other Common Polar Equations
16. Parametric Equations
Worksheet
Graphing Parametric Equations
Eliminate the Parameter
Writing Parametric Equations
17. Graphing Complex Numbers
Worksheet
Graphing Complex Numbers
Polar Form of Complex Numbers
Products and Quotients of Complex Numbers
Powers of Complex Numbers (DeMoivre's Theorem)
18. Systems of Equations and Matrices
Worksheet
Two Variable Systems of Linear Equations
Introduction to Matrices
Determinants and Cramer's Rule
Graphing Systems of Inequalities
19. Conic Sections
Worksheet
Introduction to Conic Sections
Circles
Ellipses: Standard Form
Parabolas
Hyperbolas at the Origin
Hyperbolas NOT at the Origin
20. Sequences, Series & Induction
Worksheet
Sequences
Arithmetic Sequences
Geometric Sequences
21. Combinatorics and Probability
Worksheet
Factorials
Combinatorics
Probability
22. Limits & Continuity
Worksheet
Introduction to Limits
Finding Limits Algebraically
Continuity
