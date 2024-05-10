11. Inverse Trigonometric Functions and Basic Trig Equations
Inverse Sine, Cosine, & Tangent
11. Inverse Trigonometric Functions and Basic Trig Equations
Inverse Sine, Cosine, & Tangent
Guided videos.
Learn with CallieGo to the course
Practice this topic
Multiple Choice
Evaluate the expression using a calculator. Express your answer in radians, rounding to two decimal places.
18
views
Has a video solution.
Multiple Choice
Evaluate the expression using a calculator. Express your answer in radians, rounding to two decimal places.
23
views
Has a video solution.
Showing 12 of 12 practice