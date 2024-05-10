Function Composition

Precalculus
Given the functions f(x)=x+4f\left(x\right)=\sqrt{x+4}f(x)=x+4 and g(x)=(x−2)2−4g\left(x\right)=\left(x-2\right)^2-4g(x)=(x−2)2−4 find (f∘g)(x)\left(f\circ g\right)\left(x\right)(f∘g)(x) and (g∘f)(x)\left(g\circ f\right)\left(x\right)(g∘f)(x)
Given the functions f(x)=1x2−2f(x)=\frac{1}{x^2-2}f(x)=x2−21 and g(x)=x+2g(x)=\sqrt{x+2}g(x)=x+2 find (f∘g)(x)(f∘g)(x)(f∘g)(x) and (g∘f)(x)(g\circ f)(x)(g∘f)(x).
Given the functions f(x)=x+3f(x)=x+3f(x)=x+3 and g(x)=x2g(x)= x^2g(x)=x2 find (f∘g)(2)(f∘g)(2)(f∘g)(2) and (g∘f)(2)(g∘f)(2)(g∘f)(2).
Given the functions f(x)=x2f(x) = x^2f(x)=x2 and g(x)=x−8g(x)=\sqrt{x-8}g(x)=x−8 find (f∘g)(x)(f∘g)(x)(f∘g)(x) and determine its domain.