3. Functions & Graphs
Intro to Functions & Their Graphs
3. Functions & Graphs
Intro to Functions & Their Graphs
Guided videos.
Learn with NickGo to the course
Practice this topic
Multiple Choice
State the inputs and outputs of the following relation. Is it a function? {}
30
views
Has a video solution.
Multiple Choice
State the inputs and outputs of the following relation. Is it a function? {}
30
views
Has a video solution.
Multiple Choice
Is the equation a function? If so, rewrite it in function notation and evaluate at .
27
views
Has a video solution.
Multiple Choice
Is the equation a function? If so, rewrite it in function notation and evaluate at .
21
views
Has a video solution.
Multiple Choice
Find the domain and range of the following graph (write your answer using interval notation).
25
views
Has a video solution.
Multiple Choice
Find the domain of . Express your answer using interval notation.
28
views
Has a video solution.
Showing 7 of 7 practice