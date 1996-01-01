7. Additional Topics in Trigonometry
Complex Numbers in Polar Form, DeMoivre's Theorem
Plot Complex Numbers in the Complex Plane
Find the Absolute Value of a Complex Number
Write Complex Numbers in Polar Form
Convert a Complex Number from Polar to Rectangular Form
Find Products of Complex Numbers in Polar Form
Find Quotients of Complex Numbers in Polar Form
Find Powers of Complex Numbers in Polar Form
Find Roots of Complex Numbers in Polar Form
