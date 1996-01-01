Skip to main content
7. Additional Topics in Trigonometry
Complex Numbers in Polar Form, DeMoivre's Theorem

Plot Complex Numbers in the Complex Plane

Find the Absolute Value of a Complex Number

Write Complex Numbers in Polar Form

Convert a Complex Number from Polar to Rectangular Form

Find Products of Complex Numbers in Polar Form

Find Quotients of Complex Numbers in Polar Form

Find Powers of Complex Numbers in Polar Form

Find Roots of Complex Numbers in Polar Form